Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $18.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $86.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $91.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $110.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $151.73 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

