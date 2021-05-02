Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

