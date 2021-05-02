Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Decreased by Analyst

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNW. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.78.

RNW stock opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$13.59 and a 12 month high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

