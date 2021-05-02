Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

