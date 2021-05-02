Pyrk Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $155,799.30 and $1,360.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

