Puma’s (PUMSY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PUMSY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

