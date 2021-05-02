Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM stock opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a twelve month low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is €88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

