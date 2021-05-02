PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PHM stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 16.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PulteGroup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

