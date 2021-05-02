Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 150,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,205. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $508.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

