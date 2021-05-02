Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 448.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $281.16 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $172.11 and a 12 month high of $282.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

