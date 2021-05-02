Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.94.

PEG opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

