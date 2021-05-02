Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

