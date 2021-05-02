PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.