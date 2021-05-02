ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,505.11

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $83,505.11 and approximately $17.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.00548794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021272 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.00 or 0.02855016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,539,778 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

