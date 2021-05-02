Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.46. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Shares of PB stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

