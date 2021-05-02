Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $116.53 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

