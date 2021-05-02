Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,380,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 245,729 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

