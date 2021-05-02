Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.19 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

