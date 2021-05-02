Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

