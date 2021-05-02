Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.