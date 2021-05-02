Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.71 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

