Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 335.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,256,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

XTN opened at $88.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61.

