Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

