Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 35,467 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

