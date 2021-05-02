Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primo Water by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

