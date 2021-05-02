Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

