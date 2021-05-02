Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PDS stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

