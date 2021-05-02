PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to report sales of $890.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,677,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 626,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

