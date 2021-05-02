PowerPool (CVP) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. PowerPool has a total market cap of $67.71 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00005170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00070104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.75 or 0.00848898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00096708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.52 or 0.08810444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047078 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.