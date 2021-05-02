Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

