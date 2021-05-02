Populous Market Cap Achieves $271.37 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Populous has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $271.37 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00008968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00849719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.57 or 0.08670380 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

