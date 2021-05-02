POPCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $718,067.05 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $718,067.05 and approximately $162.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016341 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

