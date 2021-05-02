Polkacover Reaches Market Cap of $9.64 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. Polkacover has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $872,944.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkacover has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00280777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.84 or 0.01110112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.35 or 0.00729144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,779.48 or 0.99917223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars.

