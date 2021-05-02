Po.et Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,640.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00855676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00097307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.08618459 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars.

