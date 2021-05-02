Playkey Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0698 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $74,360.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

