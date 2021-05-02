Playcent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $958,562.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $11.71 million and $958,562.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

