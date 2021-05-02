PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $121.52 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003274 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $121.52 million and $4.15 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014325 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

