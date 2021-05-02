Pivotal Research Raises Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $116.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

COLM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $109.01 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

