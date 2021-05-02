Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Richard Briere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
LON PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Pittards plc has a one year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.
About Pittards
