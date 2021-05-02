Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Richard Briere Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON PTD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Friday. Pittards plc has a one year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

Get Pittards alerts:

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.