Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

