Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

