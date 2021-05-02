Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

FRBA stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

