Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

