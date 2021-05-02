Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

