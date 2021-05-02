Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $83.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.65 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

