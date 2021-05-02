Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 709 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,309,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 233,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

