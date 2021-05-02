Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report $62.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $63.50 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

NYSE:PING traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. 837,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $678,898 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

