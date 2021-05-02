Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

