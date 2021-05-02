PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $10.14 million and $553,402.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

