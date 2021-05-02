Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $39.81

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $37.01. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 385 shares.

PHAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 12,071 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $591,599.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 22,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $797,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,306. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

